A North Platte man and woman wanted by police remain at large after an unsuccessful attempt to apprehend them earlier this week.
Keith Jenkins, 34, and Taylor Jenkins, 27, have warrants charging them with possession of a controlled substance and child abuse, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office received information Thursday that both individuals were at a residence in North Platte.
Deputies and North Platte police officers served a search warrant at the residence in the 800 block of West B Street on Thursday. According to the release, the deputies did not locate the individuals but did find drug paraphernalia and gun parts and other items suspected to have been stolen.
A second search warrant was issued, and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia and multiple stolen gun parts were seized along with three pickup loads of stolen items, according to the release.
The seized property was identified by a burglary victim from rural Lincoln County.
The two suspects could face additional charges, according to the release.
