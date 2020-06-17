A 50-year-old North Platte man was arrested Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Frontier County.
About 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol received a report of a car-pedestrian crash near Red Willow Reservoir on U.S. Highway 83. The victim told troopers that she had been engaged in a road-rage incident that had lasted for several miles.
She said both vehicles had stopped near the reservoir, and she got out of her vehicle to confront the other driver.
As the woman’s boyfriend arrived in another vehicle, the other driver’s vehicle, a Ford F-150, accelerated, struck the woman and drove away.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Her boyfriend followed the F-150 but eventually lost sight of it.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies searched for the vehicle, which was found about 9:30 p.m. not far from the location of the initial incident. The driver was arrested without incident.
The driver was medically cleared and lodged in Frontier County Jail on suspicion of assault and attempted motor vehicle homicide, as well as an active warrant from Lincoln County.
The patrol was assisted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Hayes County Sheriff’s Office and Frontier County Sheriff’s Office.
