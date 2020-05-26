Keith L. Allen is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old man in North Platte Friday.
The 43-year-old North Platte man was arraigned Tuesday in Lincoln County Court. He is also charged with using a firearm to commit a felony. He is accused of shooting Brett A. Torres multiple times with a .45 caliber handgun.
Allen appeared by video and requested a court-appointed attorney.
He also asked if work release was a possibility in his case. Judge Joel Jay denied that request and did not set bail for Allen.
Allen remains in the Lincoln County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.
The shooting incident was reported at 2:32 p.m. Friday, according to a North Platte Police Department media release.
Responding law enforcement officers found Torres unresponsive inside his vehicle parked in the alley north of 101 North Chestnut Street.
Torres was transported to the Great Plains Health, where he died.
Allen, who stated that he acted in self-defense, was arrested at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.