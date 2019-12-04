A 29-year-old North Platte man has been charged with possession of child pornography after an investigation that began in October.
Vance L. Johnson had an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Wednesday.
County Judge Joel Jay set bail for Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday, at $500,000. Johnson must post 10% of that amount in order to be freed from the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Johnson’s next court date is set for Dec. 12.
According to a North Platte Police Department report, the investigation began this fall when the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office was monitoring peer-to-peer file sharing networks for illegal activity. The office was able to download several files of child pornography from an address in the 3000 block of Ioke Street in North Platte, police say.
The North Platte Police Department assisted the Attorney General’s Office in the execution of a search warrant at that address and a computer was seized from Johnson’s bedroom. A forensic analysis of the computer found evidence of possession of child pornography, according to the police report.
