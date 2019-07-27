A man drowned early Saturday after falling into an irrigation gate structure on the North Platte River, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
At 4:25 a.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a call of a possible drowning. Sheriff’s deputies, the North Platte and Sutherland Dive Team and rescue units responded to the river on North Sand Road, west of Hershey.
At 4:43 a.m., deputies located the body of Matthew Bruning, 23, of North Platte trapped in the gate structure. Dive team members were able to remove the body about 7:35 a.m. according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bruning was trapped in the gate structure and was eventually removed about 7:35 a.m. by dive team members,
A witness said Bruning was on the gate structure and fell into the water. The death was an accident, the Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation is ongoing.