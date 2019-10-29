A 31-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to a combined 13 to 20 years in prison Monday afternoon for a crime spree capped by four separate high-speed pursuits over 11 days.
Shane R. Melton, who originally faced 19 criminal counts across eight cases, was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court on seven remaining felony counts filed between April 2017 and August 2018.
After District Judge Michael Piccolo read the sentence, Melton made an obscene gesture toward County Attorney Rebecca Harling and also yelled a derogatory message in her direction.
Sheriff’s deputies removed Melton from the courtroom as he continued to shout. He could be heard from beyond the closed doors as he was led down a hallway and placed in an elevator.
Piccolo’s sentences on Melton’s remaining charges — to which he pleaded no contest under an Aug. 19 plea agreement — broke down this way:
» He received his longest sentences of seven to 14 years for theft by receiving, $5,000 or more, and theft, $5,000 or more, on Aug. 9 and 19, 2018, respectively. The latter came in his last high-speed pursuit of the spree. Those sentences will be served together.
» Piccolo gave Melton two-year terms for possession of methamphetamine on April 29, 2017, and four separate 2018 counts of fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless: one on Aug. 9, two on Aug. 18 and one on Aug. 19.
» Of those five two-year terms, the ones tied to the Aug. 9 and 19 pursuits will be served together. The other three two-year terms, however, will be served consecutively to the pair of seven- to 14-year charges.
Harling asked for all the sentences to be consecutive, given the number of times Melton fled from law enforcement. In the final chase, he led members of the Nebraska State Patrol from just west of Lake Mahoney to his arrest along West Buckboard Road.
Melton rammed a law enforcement vehicle during one of the high-speed pursuits and endangered the public as well, Harling said.
Piccolo said Melton’s 22-year criminal history factored into his sentence, as did a victim impact statement from a woman affected by one of the cases. The judge gave Melton 425 days’ credit for time served.
