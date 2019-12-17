A 33-year-old North Platte man on Monday was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of a child.
Jeremiah J. Kisner pleaded no contest in Lincoln County District Court to an amended charge of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child less than 12 years old.
Kisner initially faced a count of first-degree sexual assault of a child when the charge was filed on Oct. 1, 2018.
District Judge Michael J. Piccolo said his sentence reflected not only the seriousness of the charge but also the fact that the assaults were reported to have happened in a span of five years beginning in 2012.
Kisner was credited for 414 days served.
Kisner and Janet G. Dewey, 54, the other defendant in the case, were arrested in late October 2018 after an investigation that started when the North Platte Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 2300 block of East Philip Avenue. While talking to an officer there, a child disclosed having had sexual contact with Kisner.
In a further interview at the Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center, the child stated the sexual contact with Kisner happened from 2012 to 2017.
The child disclosed having had sexual contact with Dewey in 2012 as well, according to police.
Dewey is scheduled for a District Court hearing on Jan. 10.
Kisner was not the only individual sentenced to prison in a sexual assault case Monday.
Piccolo sentenced Tristyn S. Jefferson, 24, to three to six years in prison for an amended felony charge of attempted sexual assault of a minor and possession of child pornography
Both sentences will run at the same time and are due to Jefferson’s sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in January. Jefferson pleaded no contest to both charges on Nov. 5
A misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a child was dropped in the plea agreement.
Jefferson offered an apology to the families he had hurt in a brief statement before Piccolo sentenced him.
He was credited for 328 days served.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Barry J. Allen, 29, admitted to violating his probation in a pair of cases. Allen was sentenced to 270 days in jail on each violation, which will run at the same time. He was credited for 22 days served.
» Austin C. Bordeaux, 26, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree domestic assault from an incident June 14. A felony count of strangulation was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Bordeaux was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for 91 days served along with 28 he spent for the completion of an in-patient treatment program.
» Eric J. Burke, 39, was sentenced to 364 days in jail as he pleaded guilty to two amended counts of carrying a concealed weapon on Sept. 11 and Oct. 19. He also was sentenced to 60 days for violation of his post-release supervision.
All three sentences will run at the same time and he was credited for 67 days served.
» Martin R. Ramos, 46, pleaded no contest to a count of third-degree assault with a prior conviction and negligent child abuse with no injury.
District Judge Richard A Birch sentenced Ramos to 364 days in jail in each case, which will be served at the same time. Birch also sentenced him to 18 months of post-release supervision.
» David M. Dorwart, Jr., 27, was sentenced to 360 days in jail for attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by a prohibited person. Dorwart pleaded no contest to the amended charge on Oct. 28. He was credited for 130 days served.
» Marko L. Torres, 20, was sentenced to 360 days in jail for his admission of violating post-release supervision on three counts of criminal mischief. Torres was credited for time served.
» Rosendo D. Duran, 24, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree assault from an incident Sept. 29 in which he reportedly threatened another individual with a gun.
Duran, who initially faced a charge of making a terroristic threat, was sentenced to 360 days in jail. He was credited for 76 days served.
» Gregory A. McKee, 62, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded no contest to possession of more than a pound of marijuana.
McKee was one of four occupants in a Chevrolet Tahoe in a traffic stop Oct. 29, and the drugs were found in the vehicle during the subsequent investigation.
McKee was sentenced to 44 days in jail and credited by Piccolo for 46 days served for the coverage of court costs.
» Brian G. Anderson, 52, of Hershey, pleaded not guilty to charges of leaving the scene of an accident; driving under the influence, third offense; and refusal to submit to a chemical test, third offense.
A status hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
» Eric A. Altamirano Gomez, 36, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. A status hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
» Edward L. Blaylock, 27, pleaded not guilty to four counts from an incident on Oct. 31. The charges consist of strangulation, third-degree domestic assault and two counts of negligent child abuse with no injury. A status hearing was set for Jan. 27.
» George L. Jenkins, III, 36, pleaded not guilty to a count of forgery, $1,500-$5,000. A status hearing was set for Jan. 27.
» Miranda A. Lewis, 27, pleaded not guilty to five charges involving four cases, three of which were drug-related. The charges consisted of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax and Adderall, burglary and possession of clonazepam.
A status hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
