A 25-year-old North Platte man was hospitalized with serious injuries after an one-vehicle rollover early Friday north of Lake Maloney.
Marcus Vigil was taken to Great Plains Health after he was ejected from his vehicle about 2:10 a.m. on South Buffalo Road near Joan Street, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on its Facebook page.
His vehicle was southbound, but left the county road and began to roll through a barbed-wire fence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Drugs or alcohol weren’t suspected as factors in the rollover. Vigil didn’t appear to have been wearing a seat belt, the press release added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.