A 45-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a domestic assault that happened in September.
Gale R. Kohl, who pleaded no contest to a third-degree domestic assault in November, was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.
It was the second time that Kohl has been convicted of domestic assault. The first involved an incident in 2006.
District Judge Richard Birch also handed Kohl a post-release supervision term of 12 months.
Kohl was credited for 135 days served.
Before the sentencing, Kohl asked to be placed in drug court for continued treatment of his addiction. But Birch said he believed that option or probation did not address the serious nature of the incident. Birch also said that based on the pre-sentence investigation, Kohl seemed like a high-risk candidate to be a repeat offender.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» George L. Jenkins III, 36, pleaded no contest to second-degree forgery for altering check amounts in September 2019.
Birch sentenced Jenkins to two-years of specialized substance abuse supervision as well as restitution of $10,000.
» Benjamin F. Beauvais, 28, of Lincoln, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of carrying a concealed weapon — a knife with a 4½-inch blade — during an incident in January
He was initially charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Beauvais was sentenced to 190 days in jail and credited with 45 days served.
» Miranda A. Lewis, 27, pleaded no contest to six felony counts of possession of a controlled substance involving six cases.
Lewis was is charged with possession of methamphetamine (May 2 and July 11, 2019) both Xanax and Adderall (July 7, 2019), clonazepam (July 11, 2019) and Ambien (May 2, 2019)
Possession charges in another case were dismissed in the plea agreement. Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced April 27.
» Michael A. Charging Elk, 29, admitted to violation of post-release supervision in two cases. Piccolo sentenced him to 210 days in jail for both counts, and the terms will run at the same time.
He was credited for time served.
» Santanna M. Lanz, 37, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine and negligent child abuse with no injury.
A second count of negligent child abuse was dismissed in the plea agreement.
She is scheduled to be sentenced May 11.
» Amanda M. Sellers, 32, admitted to violation of her 12-month probation that dates back to a charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance in 2017.
She is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.
» Derek E. Wright, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of attempting to escape after conviction.
He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, which will run after his sentences in two other cases.
He was credited for time served.
» Jennifer M. Pluard, 36, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, $500 or less, third offense, from an incident on New Year’s Day.
The case was transferred to drug court and Pluard will remain at the Lincoln County Detention Center until space becomes available at a treatment facility.
» Austin Barraclough, 28, pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of a controlled substance from an incident on Dec. 28.
A trespassing charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.
The case was transferred to drug court, and Barraclough will remain in the Lincoln County Detention Center until a spot in a treatment center becomes available.
» Courtney Hansen, 40, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of third-degree assault with a prior conviction and first-degree assault from an incident on Jan. 6. He also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief for the same case.
A status hearing was scheduled for April 13.
» Douglas A. Markey, 43, pleaded not guilty to strangulation and intentional child abuse with no injury from an incident on Aug. 20, 2019.
A status hearing was set for April 27.
» Zachary O’Gwynn, 30, pleaded not guilty to third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction, terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
A status hearing was scheduled for March 23.
» Taylor Shore, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine and child abuse from an incident last October.
Shore also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine from an incident in September.
A status hearing was set for April 13.
» Tyler L. Giese, 19, pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony counts of possession of a controlled substance from an incident on Dec. 12.
A status hearing was scheduled for April 13.
» Nathan Padgett, 30, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction.
A status hearing was set for April 13.
