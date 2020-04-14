A 34-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to roughly nine months in jail Monday for possession of methamphetamine last October.
Raymond W. Webster was among the individuals who appeared Monday in Lincoln County District Court by video under safety measures taken due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Webster pleaded guilty to the felony count of possession of a controlled substance as part of a plea agreement. A felony charge of possession of a short shotgun was dismissed in the agreement.
Webster was sentenced to 270 days in jail by District Judge Richard Birch and credited for 132 days served.
Webster was not the only individual to receive a jail sentence on Monday.
Aaron J. Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic assault, a charge that stems from a Feb. 16 incident.
A count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person was dismissed in the plea agreement along with a habitual criminal charge.
Clark was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for 57 days served.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Christopher D. Bornschein, 30, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft with a value between $1.500 to $5,000, and a count of first-degree trespass. The two misdemeanor charges date to an incident at a South Buffalo Bill Road residence on Nov. 1.
Bornschein was sentenced to 18 months probation.
» Austin Beierle, 20, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine in an Feb. 28 incident. He was scheduled to 18 months of probation
» Russell J. Smith, Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of at least .15. It was the third DUI offense for Smith, who had two prior convictions in March and June of 2017.
A charge of driving after revocation was dropped in the plea agreement for the Jan. 31 incident.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.
» Justin W. Smith, 41, pleaded no contest to a charge of third-degree domestic assault.
It is the second conviction on a domestic assault charge for Smith, who is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.
» Timothy J. Cooper, 33, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of resisting arrest from a February 22 incident. It’s the second time that Cooper has been charged with the felony and he was convicted of the count in 2012.
A status hearing is set for April 27.
» Rosilind R. Solis, 45, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 19.
A status hearing was set for May 11.
» Benjamin Z. Brown, 25, admitted violation of his nine-month post-release probation in March.
Brown was placed on probation in August after a jail sentence for failure to update law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender.
Brown was sentenced to 54 days in jail for the probation violation and credited for 13 days served.
» Samantha A. McLaughlin, 25, admitted to violation in February of a two-year probation sentence she received in December.
The sentence was for possession of methamphetamine in August and shoplifting in a separate case in September.
McLaughlin is scheduled to be sentenced June 15.
» Kerec M. Gilmore, 37, pleaded not guilty of first-degree forgery. Gilmore was found with five counterfeit $100 bills in his residence on March 13 as well as a counterfeit $50 in his wallet.
A status hearing is scheduled for May 11.
» Nathan A. Padgett, 30, pleaded not guilty of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and aiding and abetting in a robbery on March 14.
A status hearing was set for May 18 to address that case and a separate one for Padgett.
Padgett is charged with third-degree domestic assault from a June 20 incident. The status hearing in that case was continued on Monday.
