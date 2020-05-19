A 47-year-old North Platte man pleaded not guilty in Lincoln County District Court to four felony charges in relation to February incident at Lake Maloney’s Kansas Point Campground.
Audie E. Hazen is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, accessory to a felony and being a habitual criminal.
A status hearing was scheduled for July 20. Hazen was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in 2005.
According to court documents, a search warrant was served at Hazen’s residence on March 5 in which law enforcement officials located a large sword and numerous knives on his property along with a .410 gauge shotgun.
A Ford Focus at the property had license plates concealed. There were items and documents in the vehicle tied to an earlier robbery for which Alejandra Reyna and Aaron Kirts were arrested at Kansas Point Campground on Feb. 24.
Court documents state that Kirts made a call from the Lincoln County Detention Center to Hazen on March 4 in which he asked for Hazen to retrieve a black tactical bag that was hidden in the bushes at the campground.
Kirts also asked Hazen if he had “the car squared away” in another call, according to the court records.
The vehicle in question was registered to a member of Reyna’s family.
Kirts, 37, pleaded not guilty in district court on May 11 to four counts over three cases.
Kirts pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for an incident on Feb. 25.
He also pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aiding and abetting and being a habitual criminal in relation to an incident on Feb. 26, as well as a count of resisting arrest in a Feb. 24 case.
In other court proceedings Monday (parties are all from North Platte unless noted):
» Luke C. Ressegieu, 31, pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine.
Ressegieu was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited for 45 days served.
» Zachary R. O’Gwynn, 30, was sentenced to 300 days in jail for a count of third-degree domestic assault.
O’Gwynn pleaded guilty to the charge on March 23 in an agreement in which the counts of making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony were dismissed.
O’Gwynn is scheduled to report to the Lincoln County Detention Center on June 1 and received credit for 88 days served.
O’Gwynn also was sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision.
» Brandi N. Strauch, 43, pleaded no contest to both a count of possession of alprazolam and possession of amphetamine in an Aug. 14, 2019 incident.
A felony child abuse charge was dismissed in the plea agreement.
In addition, a felony charge of issuance of a bad check in another case was dismissed as well.
Strauch received a 24 month supervised substance abuse supervision probation.
