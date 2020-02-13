LINCOLN — A 34-year-old North Platte man received a 40-year federal prison term Thursday for conspiracy and production of child pornography.
Mathew S. Goad also received a lifetime term of supervised probation in the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard. In addition, Goad is required to register as a sex offender and pay $3,600 in restitution.
There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court records, a state search warrant was served in a Kansas City, Missouri, residence in March 2019. During a forensic examination of a computer seized in the search, examiners located screenshots of a chat between the resident and Goad.
Goad stated during the chat that he had sexually assaulted a child and had recorded the incident. Goad then sent the recording to the Kansas City resident. Additional investigation revealed that Goad and his co-defendant, Cory D. Preitauer, were both involved in the production of the video, according to the court document.
Preitauer, 28, of North Platte, will be sentenced later.
Goad admitted to law enforcement that he produced and distributed the video. Forensic examinations of Goad’s electronic devices revealed about 3,400 images and 800 child pornography videos on his laptop, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Federal grand jury indictments against both Goad and Preitauer came down on April 18, 2019.
Preitauer was charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography and production of child pornography as a parent or guardian.
Each charge carries up to 30 years in prison.
The indictment said the two men were engaged in criminal activity from June to September 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.