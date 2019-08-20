Two cases of serial motor vehicle misbehavior — one involving stolen cars, the other featuring high-speed chases — were among noteworthy cases Monday in Lincoln County District Court.
A series of seven car thefts in February resulted in a pair of concurrent two- to five-year prison terms for Anthony R. McEntee, 24, of North Platte.
District Judge Richard Birch sentenced McEntee on felony counts of burglary and theft, $5,000 or more. He gave him 171 days’ credit for time served in jail.
McEntee pleaded no contest to both counts July 8 in exchange for prosecutors’ dismissal of three additional counts of theft worth $5,000 or more.
He also received a 120-day jail term that day, with 68 days’ credit, for violating post-release supervision in an unrelated April 2018 drug case.
North Platte police investigated seven car thefts between 1:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28. The string ended with McEntee’s arrest after a 911 caller spotted him stealing and driving the seventh. All vehicles were recovered.
Defense attorney Blaine Gillett told Birch that McEntee realized he couldn’t escape prison for his spree. “This is (about) something we see frequently here in the court: an alcohol abuse problem,” he told the judge.
“I’d just like to apologize to the court and community for my actions,” McEntee said when Birch asked him if he had anything to say on his own behalf.
Later Monday, Shane R. Melton, 31, of North Platte pleaded no contest to seven felonies — four of them for fleeing to avoid arrest — in an eight-case series filed after his arrest exactly a year earlier southwest of North Platte.
Prosecutors on Oct. 8 filed a total of 11 felony counts, six lesser counts and two counts of being a habitual criminal against Melton in a series of events from April 2017 to his arrest on Aug. 19, 2018.
On that last day, Melton led Nebraska State Patrol troopers in a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck from west of Lake Maloney to his apprehension along West Buckboard Road. It was the last of four high-speed chases triggered by Melton over an 11-day period, authorities said.
Melton’s attorney, Martin Troshynski, and Chief Deputy County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick presented the complex plea agreement Monday afternoon.
District Judge Michael Piccolo accepted Melton’s pleas and set sentencing for Oct. 28 for the following felonies in five of the eight cases:
» Possession of methamphetamine on April 29, 2017.
» Fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless, and theft, $5,000 or more, on Aug. 9, 2018.
» Two counts in separate cases of fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless, both on Aug. 18, 2018.
» Theft by receiving, $5,000 or more, and fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless, in the final high-speed pursuit on Aug. 19, 2018.
The other three cases against Melton were dismissed, as were selected charges in the first five. Charges dismissed were:
» Separate counts of felony third-offense shoplifting, $500 or less, on April 15, 2017, and July 2, 2017.
» Felony theft, $1,500 to $4,999, on Aug. 2, 2018.
» Being a habitual criminal in the incident on Aug. 9, 2018.
» Leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor, in the incident on Aug. 18, 2018.
» Attempted first-degree assault, a felony, and being a habitual criminal in the final incident on Aug. 19, 2018.
Four other misdemeanors and a speeding infraction were dismissed at earlier stages in Melton’s original octet of court cases.