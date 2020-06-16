A 32-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to three years in prison Monday in Lincoln County District Court for two charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. David A. Housman was sentenced for the weapon incidents that happened in September 2018 and May 2020. He also received six months for possession of methamphetamine on the 2018 date.
Those sentences will run at the same time. Housman received a nine-month post-release supervision term as well.
He was credited for 18 days served.
In addition, Patrick D. Little, 38, was sentenced to two years in prison for his second offense of resisting arrest. He was credited for 111 days served. He pleaded guilty to the resisting-arrest count on April 27. A second-degree trespassing charge was dismissed. The charge stems from an incident on Feb. 25 at a Kwik Stop in North Platte.
Little was previously charged with resisting arrest on Feb. 6, 2019, in Keith County.
Little also was sentenced to serve the remaining seven months of his post-release supervision that he violated. The initial probation stemmed from the Keith County incident.
The seven-month term will run at the same time as his prison sentence.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Charles W. Lynch, 48, was sentenced for four drug possession charges over two cases.
Lynch also pleaded no contest to charges of possession of diazepam and hydrocodone bitartrate on Dec. 25, 2017. He also pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine and heroin that stem from an incident on Aug. 31, 2019.
He was sentenced to 364 days in jail in both cases and the terms will run at the same time.
He was credited for 104 days served.
» Joshua A. Richards, 31, pleaded no contest to felony count of second-degree assault from an incident on Aug. 14, 2019. Charges of making terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony were both dismissed in the plea agreement.
Richards was sentenced to 200 days in jail and credited for 76 days served.
» JZachary C. Maudlin, 34, was sentenced in two cases.
Maudlin pleaded guilty of possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 25 and a count of making terroristic threats on May 2.
A charge of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed in a plea agreement in the second case.
Maudlin was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited for 44 days served in both cases. The terms will run at the same time.
Maudlin was also sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision.
» Samantha A. McLaughlin, 25, was sentenced to 187 days in jail for violation of her two-year intensive supervised probation, which began Dec. 12.
The probation stems from charges of possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting ($0-$500) last August and September, respectively.
» Amy L. Corter, 47, pleaded no contest to an amended count of theft by deception ($500-$1,500) from an incident on Feb. 19, 2019.
She also pleaded no contest to violation of her 24-month post-release supervision that started in April 2017, The probation dates to a charge of theft by deception ($1,500 to $4,999) that happened in September 2016.
Corter was sentenced to seven months probation for the two cases and the terms will run at the same time.
» Taylor R. Shore, 27, was sentenced for drug possession charges in two cases. Shore pleaded guilty on April 27 to a count of possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 30 and Oct. 9, 2019.
She was sentenced to 24 months of supervised substance abuse probation for the two cases with the terms running at the same time.
» Jill M. Zeiler, 43, was sentenced to 120 days in jail for a misdemeanor count of attempt of possession of a controlled substance.
Zeiler pleaded no contest to the amended charge on Jan. 27.
» Angelica M. Sellers, 33, was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for violation of her post-release supervision terms.
Sellers pleaded no contest to the violation on Feb. 24. The probation dates back to initial charges of attempted possession of a controlled substance in October 2017.
» Sarah M. Mulligan, 32, pleaded no contest to an amended count of theft by deception ($501-$1,499).
Mulligan was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution, of which $10,000 already has been satisfied.
Mulligan was sentenced to 24 months’ probation for the incident on June 6, 2019.
» Jared W. Falkena, 23, pleaded no contest to a felony count of second-degree assault from an incident on March 17, 2019.
A charge of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement.
Falkena is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10
» Ismael Venegas, 29, of Cozad, pleaded not guilty to three charges on two cases stemming from incidents last fall.
Venegas pleaded not guilty to felony counts of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony on Sept.17. He is accused of an assault on the 2100 block of East D Street that sent another person to the emergency room with a serious arm injury.
He also pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person on Oct. 10, when he was found in possession of a set of brass knuckles, according to court records.
A status hearing for both cases is scheduled for Aug. 24.
» Jessica R. Castor, 25, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of burglary, possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute and tampering with physical evidence.
The three charges stem from an incident on Feb. 28.
A status hearing was set for Aug. 10.
» Cody A. Rogers, 28, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute from an incident on Nov. 19.
Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced for the felony charge on Aug. 10.
