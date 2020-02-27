A North Platte man will serve seven years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Ronald Garnett, 49, was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release from prison, Garnett will serve four years of supervised release, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
On Oct. 25, 2017, Garnett sold an ounce of methamphetamine to a cooperating individual working for law enforcement in North Platte for $1,200, according to the press release. The lab result was 25 grams of actual methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the North Platte Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.