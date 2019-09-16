North Platte police are looking for a 35-year-old man after finding drugs, weapons and $3,800 cash at a residence Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers had been called to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Rodeo Road shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. They made contact with two people, including Merrill Johnston, 35. Police say they developed probable cause to believe that weapons would be located at a residence occupied by Johnston. A search warrant was requested and granted. Meanwhile, Johnston and the other person were allowed to leave.
After searching the residence, police seized a .22 caliber pistol, a large hunting knife, 400 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $3,800 cash, which police believe to be profits from drug transactions.
Johnston is a felon and is wanted on suspicion of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and distribution of a controlled substance, police said.
Police describe Johnston as a white male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500 SE with Nebraska license plate number 15-EE87.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the North Platte Police Department at 911 or 308-535-6789 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 308-534-8400.
