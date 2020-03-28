A North Platte man recently won $77,777 playing the Hot 7s super ticket scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Jack Barraclough purchased the winning ticket at the Kwik Stop at 120 S. Jeffers St., according to a Nebraska Lottery media release.
Barraclough claimed his winnings Wednesday at the lottery’s state office in Lincoln. Barraclough said in the release that he doesn’t play the scratch game often and the most he won previously was $150.
“I was breathless,” Barraclough said. “I was stunned.”
According to the Nebraska Lottery, the odds of winning $77,777 in the Hot 7s scratch game are 1-in-100,000.
