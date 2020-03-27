You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
Larry Lee Britton, one of six candidates for North Platte mayor, is accused of third-offense DUI after he was arrested earlier this month.
The 63-year-old was arraigned March 19 and his bail was set at $25,000. He was still being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center as of Friday morning. His preliminary hearing in Lincoln County Court is set for May 28.
Britton, who has a felony charge of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .15, would have to post 10% of the bail amount to be freed. He was convicted on previous DUI charges in Lincoln and Seward counties on Feb. 15, 2015, and April 22, 2015.
According to court documents, two troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol observed a white Ford pickup truck turn south onto U.S. Highway 83 (Jeffers Street) from Seventh Street just after 6 p.m. March 18. The vehicle turned into the far lane and changed lanes without using a blinker.
The vehicle continued south and turned onto Sixth Street without using a blinker again, prompting the troopers to stop it.
According to the report, troopers smelled alcohol in the vehicle and saw several beer cans in the center console and on the passenger-side floorboard.
Britton was the driver. According to the documents, Britton displayed indicators of impairment during field tests and on a preliminary breath test, which he agreed to.
Britton was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center for a chemical breath test.
Britton is a candidate in the mayoral race along with David Vigil, Andrew Lee, Brandon Kelliher, Lonnie Parsons and John Hales. A primary to narrow the field is set for May 12.
Current Mayor Dwight Livingston is retiring at the end of his term.
