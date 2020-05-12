The Lincoln County commissioners paid a few bills and authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign a right-of-way application submitted by NebraskaLink LLC during a light morning meeting on Monday.
Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers gave the board his regular COVID-19 update.
Myers said as of Monday morning, statewide tests numbered 46,314.
“Out of that we have 8,315 positive tests and 98 deaths,” Myers said. “In Lincoln County, we’ve done a total of 1,168 tests and we have 39 positives and two deaths.” Another positive case was reported later Monday, a man in his 40s, isolating at home.
Twenty-two of those who have tested positive, as of Friday, are home recovering and 16 have completely recovered, Myers said.
“The state is asking and trying to get more people to help with their contact tracing,” Myers said. “Right now, there is no surge reported in any hospitals in the state at this time.”
Myers said the state is still looking at the livestock mortality problem and checking into the equipment program to assist.
“PPE (personal protective equipment) supply is getting a little better each day,” Myers said. “The state’s got an effort in the works to get PPE kits, which is a 14-day supply, to nursing homes.”
He said 190 nursing homes in Nebraska have been identified to receive items, which should be shipped directly to the nursing homes through June 13.
“As of right now, Linden Court, Centennial Park, North Platte Care Center and Azria Health in Sutherland are listed to get equipment,” Myers said.
The National Guard COVID-19 testi results done in North Platte on Thursday had not come back as of Monday morning.
“Something happened at state level and they’re not sure what’s going on yet as to why we haven’t heard back yet from that testing,” Myers said.
Henry asked if that testing was all of the county people that were tested, and Myers affirmed that was the case.
“Are they currently isolating in the interim?” said Jerry Woodruff.
Board member Joe Hewgley said an individual was isolating, but all of the road crews are not.
“They are provided masks and social distancing as much as possible at the shops,” Myers said.
