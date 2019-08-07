The North Platte Perkins restaurant will be largely unaffected by its franchise company’s bankruptcy filing, according to an executive of the company that operates the local restaurant
Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC sought Chapter 11 protection on Monday. Chapter 11 protects a company from creditors’ lawsuits while it reorganizes its finances.
That will have little impact on the North Platte restaurant because it is a franchised location, said Julie Roettger, vice president of operations of Northcott Hospitality of Chanhassen, Minnesota, which owns the North Platte restaurant.
“We are open and eager for business,” Roettger said.
Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC owes lenders more than $100 million, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. It’s the chain’s second bankruptcy filing, emerging from its last round of court protection in 2011.
A press release from the company said it has found a buyer, Perkins Groups LLC, for Perkins and part of its Foxtail bakery business. The Memphis-based company is in discussions with other potential buyers for the Marie Callender’s restaurants, it said.
On Sunday, the company closed 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s restaurants as part of its restructuring, according to the press release.
The North Platte Perkins is located just off Interstate 80 at 2302 S. Jeffers St.