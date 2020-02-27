A trio of requests aimed at creating a single enlarged residential lot near Indian Meadows Golf Course won the North Platte Planning Commission’s endorsement Tuesday night.
The City Council March 17 will rule on Jodey Twidwell’s request to combine two lots and part of a frontage road into one lot at his home at 3301 S. Bare Ave.
Twidwell wants the city to vacate the part of the frontage road nearest his home; rezone the vacated part to R-L suburban residential; and approve a subdivision combining the vacated part, his home’s lot and a lot to its east into a single lot.
Twidwell may build a garage or outbuilding on the enlarged lot but doesn’t plan other construction, according to city documents.
A public hearing on the rezoning request will be held at the March 17 council meeting. No one appeared at the Planning Commission’s hearing Tuesday, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
In other business, the panel re-elected Greg Wilke as its chairman and Brent Barker as vice chairman for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.