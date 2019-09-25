The first stage of Chief Development Inc.’s three-pronged North Platte investment plan needed little time Tuesday to breeze through the city’s Planning Commission.
No one spoke at a public hearing before the panel voted 8-0 to endorse a redevelopment plan for the $3.5 million opening phase of Iron Trail Industrial Park south of Interstate 80.
North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet Thursday morning to take up the plan, which calls for $610,000 in tax increment financing to help install streets and utilities on the project’s initial 7 acres.
If the CRA backs the project, the City Council would hold a public hearing and vote on Iron Trail at its Oct. 1 meeting. The CRA session starts at 8 a.m. in the conference room at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Future phases of Iron Trail would require separate redevelopment plans and TIF proposals, according to the Phase 1 plan advanced Tuesday night.
Half a dozen structures would be built on the initial 7 acres at the north end of Twin Rivers Business Park, north of the Cabela’s call center and west of Walmart Distribution Center.
But Chief intends — depending on demand — to gradually build up to 30 commercial and industrial “flex buildings” of between 3,200 and 12,000 square feet on an overall 30-acre footprint.
Iron Trail would feature warehouses, distribution centers and “build-to-suit” structures for clients, Chief Development President and General Manager Roger Bullington said when he unveiled his firm’s trio of projects Aug. 12.
Future stages of Chief’s overall investment plan would develop potential commercial properties along East Halligan Drive and build a “senior living” housing complex west of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
The firm’s investment in North Platte could total $30 million to $40 million when all the stages are finished, Bullington has said.
Twin Rivers Business Park already has I-1 “light industrial” zoning, as well as the “blighted and substandard” designation needed for TIF aid to be granted, city officials have said.
Bullington Tuesday night reaffirmed his $3.5 million cost estimate for Iron Trail’s initial phase. The proposed $610,000 in TIF assistance with infrastructure costs would enable Chief to gradually recoup about 17% of that $3.5 million.
To enable such reimbursement, TIF sets aside property taxes generated by the increase in a project’s taxable value for up to 15 years.
Local governments continue to collect taxes based on the site’s initial valuation until the developer has recovered its eligible costs or the 15-year period expires. Most North Platte TIF projects have become fully taxable in less than 15 years.
Iron Trail’s initial 7 acres, now worth about $70,000, likely would be worth $2.234 million once fully developed, the redevelopment plan estimates.
