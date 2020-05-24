The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will hold public hearings on making North Platte’s Development Department responsible for housing-code enforcement and whether a tract of land along South Lakeview Boulevard should be eligible for tax increment financing.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 211 W. Third St., will be held with the assistance of remote technology to meet still-current 10-person legal limits on public gatherings.
The meeting will remain open to the public, but residents wishing to speak at the hearings are strongly recommended to take part remotely to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
To fully participate remotely, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/778064794. Residents may listen in by calling 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 778-064-794.
The council voted May 19 to send both of Tuesday’s major agenda items to the Planning Commission for hearings and recommended actions at future council meetings.
Council members gave first-round approval to the would-be housing-code ordinance with the understanding that the panel could offer amendments before second-round debate.
The council must vote “yes” twice more to enact the ordinance, which would be the third recent step to improve housing-code enforcement and upgrade or tear down substandard properties as recommended in the 2018 city-county housing study.
The proposed ordinance, which would adopt the 2018 version of the International Property Maintenance Code, would make the city’s building inspector the “executive official in charge” of issuing licenses for and making health and safety inspections of “multiple dwellings and roominghouses.”
The building inspector’s post, currently held by Dave Hahn, also would determine whether any “dwelling, dwelling unit or rooming unit or the premises surrounding any of these” must be repaired or demolished.
Current ordinances put those duties in the hands of a city health inspector, a position now defunct. Appeals of the building inspector’s decisions would be made to the city’s Board of Adjustment.
The council voted 7-1 April 1 to formally establish a $50,000 “revolving fund” to demolish decayed buildings or help their owners make repairs. It would be funded by an identical amount already in the Development Department budget.
Any health-related building issues that the building inspector isn’t certified to resolve would be referred to the West Central District Health Department, which enforces city health regulations under a one-year agreement the council approved April 7.
That step put WCDHD in the role once occupied by a five-member city Board of Health, which enforced health regulations for decades but also is inactive.
Before reviewing the housing-code ordinance, the Planning Commission will take comments on the South Lakeview study by Marvin Planning Consultants of David City — author of the 2018 housing study — on behalf of Wilk Builders Inc. of North Platte.
The area proposed for a “blighted and substandard” designation mostly covers vacant land west of Lakeview between West Philip Avenue and West A streets. The city’s land-use map calls for single-family homes there.
The study area also takes in 24 existing homes on both sides of the northern leg of Sugarberry Road before that street curves south.
Three-fourths of those homes are at least 40 years old, a key element in determining an area’s TIF eligibility.
