North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday will take up a proposed “blighted and substandard” declaration for land northeast of Interstate 80 and review a workforce housing development plan for a similarly designated area south of Bailey Yard.
Public hearings will be held on both matters before commission members consider their possible recommendations to the City Council.
Their meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Keenan Management LLC is seeking a “blighted” designation — necessary for potential developers to be eligible for tax increment financing — for a 35.49-acre site north and east of existing businesses in the northeast quadrant of the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
City Council members are considering annexation of the tract, which Keenan bought in March. A third and final vote on an annexation ordinance is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Regardless of whether the Planning Commission should consider a “blighted” designation warranted, the City Council will hold another public hearing before voting on whether to grant the designation to the Keenan tract.
Council members March 5 approved the designation for a neighborhood west and south of the Buffalo Bill Viaduct in anticipation of a potential second apartment complex at Pacific Place Apartments, 500 N. Pacific St.
Shults PP Development LLC is offering the workforce housing redevelopment plan on Tuesday’s Planning Commission agenda. It would affect Lot 2 of Shults Subdivision, just south of the current apartments.
Mark Shults of North Platte is a partner in Pacific Place with Perry Reed Properties of Lincoln, which said in March it’s interested in building an 84-unit counterpart to the current tower.
In other business Tuesday, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Cody Shellabarger’s application for a conditional use permit to build a duplex at 1315 N. Hayes Ave. The panel then will make a recommendation to the City Council.