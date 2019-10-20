Preliminary steps to developing part of a 62-acre site in western North Platte could be taken Tuesday night, some 3½ years after the area was declared eligible for tax increment financing.
The Planning Commission will decide after two public hearings whether to endorse zoning changes and a proposed subdivision for multifamily housing and “neighborhood commercial” businesses on the site’s westernmost 20.3 acres.
The panel also will welcome two new members and elect a new presiding officer during Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Ideas for building housing on the site along West A Street have been mulled since the City Council voted 6-2 to declare the area “blighted and substandard” in April 2016.
However, no specific site plans or TIF proposals are on Tuesday night’s agenda regarding the site, currently owned by W.F. Hoppe Lumber Co. of Lincoln.
PR-1 “planned dwelling” zoning now covers Hoppe’s entire 62-acre tract, which lies north of West A between Lakeview Boulevard and Dixie Avenue.
No buildings currently sit on the tract, which stretches north to existing homes near West Second Street. A creek bisects the tract from northwest to southeast.
Tuesday night’s Planning Commission agenda items, however, would affect only the western one-third of the tract extending north and east from West A and Lakeview.
Eisenhower Elementary School lies southeast of that portion, on the other side of West A.
A proposed subdivision map drawn by TC Engineering Inc. of North Platte proposes four “neighborhood commercial” lots with B-1 zoning, totaling 4.86 acres fronting the streets in the Hoppe tract’s southwest corner.
Child-care centers, office space and a convenience store are among those lots’ possible uses, but “no businesses have been committed to yet,” Hoppe officials said in their application for the zoning changes.
The Lincoln firm wants to rezone the land north of the commercial lots to R-3, which would allow single-family homes, duplexes and multifamily housing.
That segment would be divided into a pair of 7.72-acre lots, the subdivision map shows, with the southern lot envisioned for multifamily units. The land closest to West Second would remain undeveloped for now.
A new street would run north and west from West A to Lakeview, dividing the commercial lots and fronting the southern multifamily lot, the map says.
A public hearing and vote will be held first on whether to amend the land-use map in the city’s 2011 comprehensive plan to permit the zoning changes, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
A second public hearing and vote will follow on the zoning changes themselves, followed by a final vote on whether to recommend Hoppe’s proposed subdivision.
The City Council will decide the fates of all three after its own public hearings Nov. 5, regardless of how the Planning Commission votes Tuesday, Clark said.
In other business, the commission will:
» Welcome new panel members Travis Herdt and Lee Davies, appointed by the City Council last week to succeed outgoing Chairman Pete Volz and member Terri Burchell.
The nine-member commission will elect a new chair after its regular agenda, over which current Vice Chairman Greg Wilke will preside.
» Decide whether to recommend City Council approval of a subdivision for the first 7-acre phase of Chief Development Inc.’s Iron Trail Industrial Park south of Interstate 80.
Chief will buy the tract from the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which is seeking the subdivision at its Twin Rivers Business Park. The City Council approved a redevelopment plan and TIF financing for Iron Trail on Oct. 1.
» Hold a public hearing and decide whether to recommend amendments to the city’s municipal code to adhere to the most recent version of the International Building Code.
