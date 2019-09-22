The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will take up a redevelopment plan for the first of Chief Development Inc.’s three proposed projects near Interstate 80.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Commission members will hold a public hearing before considering a recommendation on Chief’s plan to develop Iron Trail Industrial Park south of I-80 in Twin Rivers Business Park.
The redevelopment plan, part of an application by Chief for tax increment financing, would be voted on by the City Council at a subsequent meeting after another public hearing.
Roger Bullington, Chief Development’s president and general manager, has said Iron Trail likely will include warehouses, distribution centers and “build-to-suit” structures for subcontracting firms and other businesses.
It would be developed in two stages, starting with 7 acres at the north edge of Twin Rivers and following with 23 acres west of that point.
Other projects envisioned by Chief would expand the commercial footprint along East Halligan Drive and develop a 200-unit-plus “senior living” complex west of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
Planning Commission members will resume their discussion of possible community-wide zoning code changes after their Iron Trail discussion.
