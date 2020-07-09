A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of passing counterfeit $100 bills in North Platte businesses.
According to a North Platte Police Department incident report, officers responded to a business in the 1400 block of Rodeo Road at 8:14 a.m. for a forgery complaint.
The woman reportedly entered the business at 2:40 a.m. and purchased multiple items that she paid with a $100 bill that was later determined to be counterfeit.
The woman was identified and she was later arrested in the 900 block of North Jeffers Street on the suspicion of first-degree forgery and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
The release states that later in the afternoon, officers took two additional reports of counterfeit bills from businesses in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
It was determined that the woman had purchased items from one of the businesses with an counterfeit $100 bill that was identical to the first incident.
The woman attempted to make a purchase at the second business with another counterfeit bill but the employee spotted the fake currency and turned her away.
