The North Platte Police Department issued three media releases last week in regard to a written threat found in an Adams Middle School bathroom.
The releases covered the start of the investigation of the threat of a school shooting Nov. 25, the subsequent arrest of a youth believed to be responsible for the threat, and a follow-up that tried to put to rest any remaining concerns from the community.
That information seemingly could not keep up with a wave of public hysteria that continued to spread over social media through the weekend. Among the posts were comments that authorities were withholding information — including claims that a gun was found at the school — as well as claims that the 14-year-old boy who was arrested was just a fall guy for a larger, continuing threat affecting a number of buildings in the district.
None of those posts was factually correct, Police Chief Daniel Hudson said Monday.
“It’s like, ‘How did we get here?’” asked Hudson, who had addressed the social media posts in a media release last week as well. “When did we get to the point where people are like, ‘We just don’t believe the school district. We don’t believe the police department?’ What would (the police) have to gain by covering something up, putting 600-plus kids in danger and then hoping that nothing happened?”
Still, those concerns continued Monday morning as the Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a handful of officers were at Adams Middle School. Officers were also present at the start of the day at Madison Middle School, and Cody and McDonald elementary schools as well.
“That was purely an attempt to have a presence to say to (the parents) who were still concerned that, ‘Hey, we know. We get it,’” Hudson said. “We wanted to assure them that there was no further threats to North Platte Public Schools.”
The author of the Adams School threat told police investigators last week that it was an attempt to get out of attending school Monday, Hudson has said.
“I don’t know how over the weekend where the supposed threat grew from just Adams to any other school,” Hudson said. “The reality is that there was never a threat to any other schools, and the one at Adams was geared to a specifically named person — someone we’ll say is part of the decision-making process to have school or not.”
Some of the social media posts questioned whether the police knew of the threat earlier in the week, before the public was notified, and why the department waited to release information.
“We were dealing with a very specific time frame (on the threat note), and because of that we did not feel a need to go public with it (immediately),” Hudson said. “We wanted time to start our investigation. Once we go public with certain things, it can spiral out of control and we are chasing phantoms.
“It doesn’t mean that because we didn’t go public with it immediately that it wasn’t being investigated or taken serious,” Hudson said. “I assure you it was. We had an active threat. We worked the (investigation) and it went exactly the way it is supposed to work.”
Tina Smith, the director of communications for the North Platte Public Schools, agreed with Hudson’s assessment.
“I think the Police Department did an excellent job in maintaining the integrity of the investigation and getting information out to parents as soon as it was timely,” Smith said. “The district was satisfied with the investigation by our staff as well as the Police Department.”
