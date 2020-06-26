North Platte Police Department cruiser gets updated look thanks to local graphics company

The North Platte Police Department has a new cruiser with an updated look.
The black 2020 Ford Explorer is covered in a wrap that incorporates a thin blue line that represents law enforcement and the department’s badge.
Eric Piqquet, the manager of Toxic Graphics in North Platte, created the wrap that the department selected out of four options.
“I just wanted to do something cool-looking,” Picquet said Thursday afternoon. “That is my ultimate goal. I figure if I like it and feel it looks good, more often than not, other people do.”
The public reaction seem to prove that.
Picquet, who has done wraps for the Garden County Sheriff’s Office cruisers in the past, posted a photo of the cruiser on Toxic Graphics’ Facebook page and he said it generated the highest response yet among his posts.
The last time he looked, the photo had more than 13,000 engagements and around 200 likes as well.
The wrap uses “police cruiser” font for the text and also features a large badge graphic for the design that runs down the sides of the vehicle. The words “North Platte” are centered in the blue line as well.
The Explorer’s wrap is a more modern and sportier look in contrast to the North Platte Police Department’s black-and-white vehicles that carry just the word “police” on the doors with the phrase “To protect and serve” underneath that.
“Everybody seems to be in favor of it. It’s a little bit of a different look,” Officer Matt Elder said of the department’s reaction, “and the community seems to like it.”
The cost of the new cruiser was around $36,000, and the North Platte Police Department landed it from a state bid, Elder said. The department budgeted for the expense and took possession of the vehicle from a Lincoln dealership about a month ago. It will eventually replace one of the department’s older cruisers.
Elder said a few details are left to complete before the vehicle is ready for service, including the installation of a laptop.
The department has 10 marked vehicles in its fleet.
Elder said the department will get an additional two new cruisers soon, and those will sport the upgraded wrap as well.
There are no plans for the department to re-wrap the other vehicles that are currently being used.
