An inmate’s death at the Lincoln County Detention Center is under investigation.
North Platte Police Officer Matt Elder said in a press release that the 911 center received a call at 8:34 p.m. Sunday requesting an ambulance at the jail.
“North Platte Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a male subject having seizures in his cell,” Elder said. “Despite life-saving efforts by Lincoln County correctional staff and North Platte EMS, 35-year-old Leslie Reel was pronounced dead at the scene.”
An autopsy is pending, and the North Platte Police Department is investigating.
The case will be presented to a grand jury, as required with all in-custody deaths.
