A 17-year-old boy who had been reported missing since the middle of January was found at the Platte River Mall earlier this week.
The North Platte Police Department received a tip on Monday that Jeramiah Cryar, who had run away from the Nebraska Youth Center on Jan. 16, was at the mall.
According to a report by NPPD Investigator John Deal, an officer determined that Cryar was hiding in the women’s restroom on the north side of the mall. From there, Cryar crawled up into the mall’s ceiling and broke several tiles while he moved around.
As officers attempted to apprehend him, Cryar fell through the ceiling and struck a ladder that members of the police department had used to get to him.
According to the report, an officer was able to somewhat catch and brace Cryar’s fall and the teenager was transported to Great Plains Health for evaluation.
Cryar’s injuries were not reported as serious. He was transported to a youth facility in another city.
The damage to the mall was estimated at approximately $500.
