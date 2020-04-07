The North Platte Police Department is warning local residents of a phishing tactic scam artists are using to get credit card information.
In a media release on Tuesday, NPPD Chief Daniel Hudson said the department has noticed an increase of posts asking people to answer different questions about themselves. The questions are ones that a credit card company would use to verify a person’s identity if they were to be locked out of an account. The questions include: which of the following jobs have you held, which of the following cities have you lived in?, which of the following schools have you attended? what other names have you gone by? and list four jobs you have held and one that you haven’t.
With the answers, a credit card company is able to identify the individual and reset or a password on pin number on an account or card.
“While it appears that these questions are harmless, we believe you must always protect your personal information, especially during these trying times,” Hudson wrote in the release.
Those with concerns or further questions are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.
