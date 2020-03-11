The North Platte Police Department has released the identity of the woman found deceased in a pond at the 3000 block of East State Farm Rd. on March 3.
The victim has been identified as Kimberly Ermi, 42, of Greeley, Colorado, according to a press release. Ermi’s family has been notified.
At this time, it does not appear that Ermi had any connections to the North Platte area, according to the press release.
The investigation is still ongoing and the autopsy reports are not yet completed. Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact the North Platte Police Department.
