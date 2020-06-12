The North Platte Pow Wow celebration is scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2 at Scout’s Rest Ranch.
Joseph Marshall III, a Native American author, actor, educator and storyteller, will give presentations over the weekend.
The event will also feature a Native American question-and-answer panel along with dancers, singers, craftsmen, artists and vendors.
Admission is $7 for a daily pass and $15 for the weekend. All vehicles must have a valid state park sticker. Camping is available at the site, located at 2921 Scout’s Rest Ranch Road. There is no fee for the first 100 tent campers. There is a $10 nightly fee after that.
Those interested can contact event organizers through Facebook or call Char Merill-Swalberg at 308-520-9516 for additional information.
