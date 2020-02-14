North Platte Power District president, CEO Pat Pope to step down

COLUMBUS — The president and CEO of Nebraska Public Power District plans to step down.
Pat Pope announced his decision Thursday at the NPPD Board of Directors meeting in Columbus. His NPPD career has spanned more than 40 years, including the past nine as president and chief executive officer.
He said he expects to remain available to assist with transition and continue working on the district’s generation options for the future and rural e-connectivity initiatives.
In making the announcement to the board, Pope said, “I didn’t know how long I would stay with NPPD when I began working here. As the years went by, the opportunities kept coming. I stayed with the district and learned to appreciate what public power really means to our customers and the state.”
His tenure as president and CEO is the second longest in the 50-year history of NPPD. Durwood “Woody” Hill served 12 years from 1970 to 1982.
“It has been a pleasure working with Pat and I wish him and his wife, Jackie, the best in the coming years,” said Board Chair Barry DeKay. “Some may be surprised with this announcement, but Pat has been talking to the executive committee of the board for the past few months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.”
As a result of those discussions, DeKay said, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Kent has been in discussions with the board’s executive committee to replace Pope. It is expected that the committee will recommend hiring Kent at the March board meeting, according to a press release from NPDD.
“Today the district enjoys a strong financial position, wholesale and retail rates are stable and very competitive, and our operations are running well,” Pope said.
In looking at key developments in recent years, he said:
» Retail rates have remained stable going into a seventh consecutive year and wholesale rates for the past three years.
» Cooper Nuclear Station has earned excellence ratings from the Institute of Nuclear Plant Operators two of the past three evaluation cycles.
» A conversion project to burn hydrogen rather than coal as a fuel at Sheldon Station is in the design phase.
» NPPD’s carbon-free energy mix for Nebraska customers has averaged roughly 60 %over the past five years, reaching 68 % in 2019.
“And while I know the future will be different, a solid foundation has been laid to help ensure the district’s ongoing success,” he added. “After nine years as president and chief executive officer, now seems like a good time for me move on to the next chapter in my life. Tomorrow is promised to no one, and Jackie and I have lots of bucket list items to begin checking off.”
Pope graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and earned a master’s degree in business administration in 1995. He joined NPPD in December 1979 as an electrical engineer and has also held the positions of distribution planning engineer, district operations superintendent, regional operations superintendent, regional manager, energy control center manager and vice president of transmission services.
He was appointed vice president of energy delivery in October 2003, followed in November 2004 by being named vice president of energy supply. In January 2008, he was appointed vice president and chief operating officer and in April 2011 was appointed president and CEO.
“I want to thank the board and the entire NPPD team for giving me one of the best experiences an old Nebraska farm boy could have hoped for,” Pope said. “NPPD is a great organization made up of wonderful people and I have no doubt it will serve the residents of Nebraska well for many years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.