The North Platte Public Library will be open weekdays to all ages starting Wednesday, though some limitations remain in place due to the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Library hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday under Gov. Pete Ricketts’ latest adjustments to state directed health measures, the library said in a press release.
Weekday admittance from 8 to 9 a.m. had been limited to “vulnerable populations,” with people 14 and older allowed to use the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That will remain the case Tuesday.
The library will remain closed on weekends, although the book drop will be open, according to the press release.
No more than 50 people will be allowed in the library at one time — up from 25 — and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Adults and children must use hand sanitizer, and infants must stay in a carrier or stroller, the library said. The library’s drinking fountain remains unavailable.
Among other library adjustments taking effect Wednesday:
» The second-floor computers and library collections, including the library’s historical and reference materials, will reopen to the public. Staff assistance with computers will remain limited.
To maintain necessary social distancing, patrons will have access to up to eight public computers in the Technology Learning Center, two in the genealogy area and one in the young adult area.
Library Director Cecelia Lawrence said Monday that the two computers in the genealogy area will be connected to the library’s microfilm reader, which makes physical or electronic copies of pages or stories from historic newspapers.
Computers on the library’s first floor will offer only access to the library catalog, the press release says.
» Newspapers and magazines will once again be available for the public to read, Lawrence said.
» The “makerspace” Creation Station will reopen with limited hours by appointment. Call 308-535-8036, extension 3320, to make an appointment and learn about COVID-19 modifications and restrictions there.
» Group programs may be scheduled by contacting Lawrence, but meeting room capacity will remain limited due to social distancing.
» Teens Explore programs will resume with 4 p.m. Thursday sessions on July 9, 16 and 23. A maximum of 24 teens may participate.
For information on the status of the library’s services, call 308-535-8036 or visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/library.
