Three years of declining enrollment numbers at North Platte Public Schools brought about more discussion and proposed changes and school consolidation.
As of April 24, there are 153 fewer students and the district is exploring options to address the loss in numbers and loss in state aid. At Monday’s regular board meeting, the proposal of consolidating Osgood and Lake Elementary schools will be discussed with possible action to follow at the regular June meeting.
There will be social distancing measures in place in order to comply with the Directed Health Measures issued by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Board members will be in attendance at the McKinley main conference room with two other rooms set aside for those who will be presenting reports and people who wish to speak during the public
comment period.
Superintendent Ron Hanson said Zoom will be utilized to accommodate folks who are participating from other rooms. Tina Smith, NPPS director of communications, emphasized that social distancing measures are in place and that anyone entering the building must be wearing a mask. Officer Jeremiah Johnson, school resource officer, will monitor the entrance to the building. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Hanson said the district is monitoring the enrollment numbers and it appears they will drop again for next year, bringing the discussion of the proposed consolidation forward.
“We usually will gain 50 of those students back, but we are anticipating the third consecutive year of 100 fewer students,” Hanson said. “Regarding state aid, that’s about $800,000 per 100 students.”
Osgood and Lake were reconfigured a year ago, but Hanson said the numbers at those schools have dropped to the point where they justify a single track. The proposal requires board action, so the first step in the process is to discuss it at Monday’s meeting.
“It comes back to utilizing our staff in the most efficient way,” Hanson said.
There was already a plan in place to move second grade from Osgood to Lake, Hanson said, “but with the declining numbers it makes sense to move kindergarten and first grade up as well.”
Lake would host K-5 grades and Osgood would be repurposed to house a three and four year-old preschool program as well as offer the Ladybug Crossing Daycare Center as previously approved by the board.
A discussion will take place on working towards hiring a school-based social worker for the 2020-21 school year.
“With the Buffalo-Lincoln merger we were able to reassign current counselors to provide full day services at all Title I schools,” Hanson said. “The Social Worker is the only person added to continue to serve students and families as the Mental Health Grant ends this year — it was a five year grant.”
An action item that was tabled from the April meeting will be approved at Monday’s meeting. The consolidation of cash accounts was requested for approval at the previous meeting, but the board asked for more information and a Request For Proposal was sent to the various banks.
The amount of money in the cash account varies depending on when state aid and property taxes are forwarded to the district. At this time there is about $3.2 million in the cash accounts and Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said the idea of one bank account would simplify the process and make it more efficient for the district’s interests.
In other action the board will approve changing the date of the regular October meeting back to Oct. 12. The date was originally changed due to the district hosting the National Federation of Urban and Suburban Schools annual conference. The conference has been postponed for one year until 2021.
The 2021-22 district calendar will be presented for approval as well.
