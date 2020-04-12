The North Platte Public Schools District Board of Education stripped its regular meeting agenda “down to the essentials” said Superintendent Ron Hanson.
The guidelines set up by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be followed with certain limitations for access to the usual board meeting room at McKinley. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the main room to include the six board members. Recording secretary Sheila Furley will be connected remotely.
“We will have six board members in the room, but Stuart and I will not be in there,” Hanson said. ”We will be attending the board meeting remotely through Zoom.”
Resource Officer Jeremiah Johnson will be at the front door directing people and to limit the number who are allowed in the two rooms available. People wishing to comment publicly will be in room 105, where up to nine people can be accommodated.
The board will discuss and vote on the Buffalo-Lincoln merger as proposed by the task forced directed by Matt Irish and Danesa Fleck.
Hanson will make the presentation via Zoom with Irish and Fleck offering their comments remotely as well.
“We will have testamaents from task force members that are also included in the report,” Hanson said. “I will share the whole plan to the board that evening and we will be seeking approval by the board to implement the plan that evening.”
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson will present the negotiated agreement with the North Platte Educators Association.
“The timeline says we have to start negotiations by Oct. 31-Nov. 1 and we have had multiple meetings on the negotiating process,” Simpson said. “We actually came to an understanding about the end of January.”
Simpson said due to the shutdown, the NPEA met via Zoom and approved the agreement. The COVID-19 situation delayed the vote from its usual schedule at the March board meeting to April.
“We will be discussing that more on Monday, but the big thing is we’re moving away from our stipend-based process in providing health care to all of our staff in some capacity,” Simpson said. “We increased base pay by $200 and then we decreased the stipend we were paying staff members from $1,700 to $1,200. That’s why we were able to move more toward insurance-based.”
He said the district went from paying a single care health plan to upgrading to paying either an employee-child or employee-spouse plan in the process.
“Along with that, we’re adding a stipend for hard to fill positions for 7-12 math/science and K-12 special education,” Simpson said. “Those are a struggle for us as well as other school districts in the state of Nebraska. We’re trying to offer some incentives for those employees to come to North Platte Public Schools.”
The board will discuss and vote on the administrative salaries. Hanson said Sen. Mike Groene encouraged school boards to limit increases in pay.
“I just want to say for the record that state legislation drives that process,” Hanson said. “All schools jockey for that mid-point. If you’re below the midpoint and you’re on the lower tier, then there is another process you have to deal with.”
Hanson said the Commission of Industrial Relations enters the process and puts pressure on the district to follow state statute.
“If you don’t do an increase, then you’re going to be forced into a mediation with that group,” Hanson said.
Simpson said NPPS does a comparison using the array system formula in order to make sure the district is hitting the required target. Simpson said administrative salaries overall, which includes Hanson’s salary, will increase .49%.
The board will consider approving the recommendation of a bid from Snell’s for the next phase of the Adams HVAC project. The system was originally installed in 1976 when Adams was constructed.
The bid is $451,000 for the next phase, which includes the art room and the kitchen area.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.