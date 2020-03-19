North Platte Public Schools have canceled on-campus and in-person classes for the rest of the school year, according to a press release.
"After significant consideration, the district has decided to best assist in the reduction of the spread of COVID- 19 or the Coronavirus, we will be canceling all on-campus or in-person classes for the remainder of this school year," said Tina Smith, director of communications at North Platte Public Schools.
All education, PK- 12, will be moved to remote learning effective the week of March 30th. Remote learning will conclude on May 15, 2020.
During the week of March 23, principals will communicate with students and families as to what this will entail for their particular school, said the press release.
NPHS staff are working to ensure all graduation requirements are met on or before May 13, 2020, according to the press release. Due to the ever-changing climate of this virus, the school will announce plans for prom and graduation as those dates approach, according to the press release.
There will be a 10:00 a.m. press conference Friday, March 20, 2020, hosted by Dr. Ron Hanson, NPPSD Superintendent.
"Families, our thoughts are with each of you. We hope that you take this evening to discuss the details of this change with your family," Smith said.
