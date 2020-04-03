Starting April 6, North Platte Public School District will provide pre-packed breakfast and lunch to children 18 years old and younger from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, according to a press release. People are able to drive through and pick up pre-packed breakfast and lunch at Madison Middle School, 1400 N. Madison Ave.
At Thursday pick-up, people will have the option to receive breakfast and lunch meals for Thursday, as well as meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All meals are at no charge.
