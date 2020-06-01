North Platte Public Schools launched a welcome center, at 301 West F Street, as a one-stop-shop for registration, enrollment, changes of contact information, as well as district questions.
The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.
Anyone who wishes to register for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, anyone who has questions about registration or enrollment, or anyone seeking more information about any NPPS campus can visit the center.
To contact the welcome center, call 308-696-3310 or email welcomecenter@nppsd.org
For more information visit us at nppsd.org.
