North Platte Public Schools has canceled all school activities from Thursday night through Monday “as a precautionary measure” in light of the developing nationwide coronavirus outbreak.
The cancellation coincides with the district’s already scheduled spring break. It includes postponement of the North Platte High School musical “West Side Story,” which had been scheduled for performances Friday through Sunday.
Parents of the district’s students were notified by telephone calls late Thursday afternoon.
An email from district officials to parents made no reference to any cases of the COVID-19 virus in North Platte, confirmed or otherwise.
“All students, staff, teachers and administration are asked to stay home and minimize contact with other individuals,” the email said.
District maintenance and office staff were asked to report at their normal times Friday and Monday, it added.
see Thursday's edition for further details.
