The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss and consider a tort claim submitted by Stuart L. Simpson, Executive Director of Finance, Facilities and Operations of North Platte Public Schools on Monday at its regular meeting.
The claim concerns the issues surrounding the late payment of property tax funds to the school district this summer. The district was forced to borrow $3.4 million and Simpson is seeking reimbursement from the county for expenses incurred due to then-County Treasurer Lorie Koertner’s “faulty record keeping and missed legal deadlines,” according to a Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts “attestation,” as reported in several Telegraph articles.
The commissioners will also:
» Discuss and consider approval of 2019 Visitor Bureau Improvement Grant Funding Requests made by the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Board.
» Accept bids for a new/used dozer for Lincoln County Department of Roads and consider acceptance of bid.
» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a letter with Mainelli Wagner & Associates, Inc. for Birdwood Avenue Routine Bridge Inspection.
» Discuss and consider interlocal agreement with The village of Sutherland for public library services.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.