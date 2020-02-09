The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss approving Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund bond refinancing that would save the district $100,000.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said with interest rates dropping the timing is right for the district to consider the action.
The board will discuss approval for the lease of space at Osgood Elementary to Ladybug Daycare. Superintendent Ron Hanson said the space is available and will allow the district to best utilize the facility.
The project came about through the Community for Kids Core Team that began the discussion while attending the 2019 Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference in September at Kearney. The Core Team includes Stephaine Morse, Platte River Counseling, LLC, Ron Hanson, NPPS, Monica Carter, NPPS, Raven Jack, NP Kids Academy, Miranda Muirhead, NP Kids Academy, Peggy Romshek, NPPS, Stephanie Phye, All Seasons-Intergenerational Learning Center, Chantel Tonkinson, Ladybug Crossing Childcare, and Marnia Hughes, NPPS.
It was learned through the discussion by the team that Ladybug Crossing Childcare was possibly looking for a new facility. Through the process, NPPS and Tonkinson came together to potentially form a partnership at Osgood.
The meeting on Monday begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center in North Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.