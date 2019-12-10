The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will send the Safety and Security initiative to the voters.
The board voted Monday to send out a ballot so people in the North Platte School District can vote on the proposed continuation of funding through the current levy.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson shared the information on what the district administration and safety committee believe is a necessary step in order to provide a safe and secure environment for the students.
“We work with our safety committee on a yearly basis addressing all the safety issues that we have in the district,” Simpson said. “(Across the country) safety and security has moved up from No. 10 to No. 1 in importance.”
The schools identified as needing increased safety and security needs are North Platte High School, Buffalo Elementary and Jefferson Elementary.
Simpson said in addition to access concerns in those buildings, Eisenhower Elementary, Jefferson Elementary and McDonald Elementary are in need of air quality improvements.
The ballots will be mailed to patrons on Feb. 22, 2020, and will need to be collected and tabulated before March 10, 2020.
The initiative will be presented at six locations beginning Jan. 14, 2020:
» 2-3 p.m. Jan. 14, Lincoln County Fair Grounds.
» 6:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 21, NPHS Performing Arts Center.
» 7-8 p.m. Feb. 3, Great Plains Regional Hospital.
» 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Buffalo Elementary library.
» 4-5 p.m. Feb. 6, Jefferson Elementary cafeteria.
» 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, McDonald Elementary library.
The NPPS website at www.nppsd.org/vnews/display.v/ART/5dc1a21f8703a has more information on the proposal.
According to the website, continuance of funding would require a levy override of $0.045, which would not change the current levy for residents.
The board also approved a 3-year contract extension for Superintendent Ron Hanson to begin June 30, 2020, and authorized the chairman to sign said contract on that date.
A date change in the 2020-21 school calendar was approved by the board.
Reimbursement to Board Vice President Jo Ann Lundgreen for mileage expenses to attend the annual National Association of School Boards conference in Omaha was approved.
