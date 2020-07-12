The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will host a series of public hearings beginning at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, just prior to its regular meeting.
A hearing on the Qualified Capital Purchase Undertaking Fund is required prior to the board approving an amended budget to reflect refinancing of bonds. Executive Finance Director Stuart Simpson said the refinancing of the bonds has saved the district $80,000.
The other four hearings are requirements for various policies, although Superintendent Ron Hanson said there are no changes at this time. The policies are wellness, student fees, parent involvement and bullying.
In order to comment at any of the hearings, one must complete a public comment form and give it to the board clerk prior to the meeting.
The board will take action on:
» Approval of the 2020-21 Classified, Certified and Substitute handbooks.
» Approval of the 2020-21 Student Handbook
» Adoption of the Amended Budget for the Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund.
» Approval for board resolution regarding COVID-19 pandemic return to school.
The regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center. Attendees are required to wear masks throughout the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.