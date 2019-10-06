The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Monday, one week earlier than normal, due to scheduling conflicts on its regular meeting date.
The board will hear a student enrollment update from Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson, who indicated the district is down 110 students unofficially. Superintendent Ron Hanson said there has been five consecutive years of enrollment decline for the district.
In action items, the board will recognize the North Platte Education Association as the bargaining agent for the 2021-22 school year.
The Resources Officer Interlocal Cooperative Agreement will be up for approval by the board as well for the 2019-20 school year.
The approval of the purchase of an activities van has been tabled to another meeting.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
