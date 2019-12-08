Along with the resolution to call a public vote on the proposed safety and security initiative, the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will vote Monday on extending Superintendent Ron Hanson’s contract.
The rehiring and compensation package for the superintendent is for a period of three years that will commence on July 1, 2020, and end June 30, 2023. Prior to the vote on the contract, the board will discuss the superintendent’s evaluation as part of the process. The policy is for the superintendent to be evaluated twice during the first year of employment and at least once annually thereafter. Hanson has been superintendent for five years.
Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning, and Adam Reed, career coach, will present a report on the North Platte High School internship program.
Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson will report to the board with the monthly financial and budget report, the school safety update and legislative update.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.