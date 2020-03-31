Distribution of food backpacks by the North Platte Public Schools has changed.
Beginning Friday, distribution will be every other Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.
The district is providing free food packs for all district children ages 18 and younger.
To pick up backpacks:
» Enter from F Street and circle in front of the McKinley Education Center. Stop at the designated area, pick up packs, then exit by turning left on Sycamore.
» Do not park or get out of your vehicle.
» Do not congregate or consume meals on-site.
