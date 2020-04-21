From 1-3 p.m. Thursday at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., the first 150 families to drive through will receive a sapling to plant, a goody bag and a tree craft to take home and plant, according to a North Platte Public Schools press release.
Once they plant the tree, NPPS is asking the family to send them a tree-planting selfie, so it can be posted on the NPPS Facebook page. All posted photos will be placed in a drawing to receive a free outdoor fun pack.
“The Tree-A-Thon was made possible by our partners at Beyond School Bells, Senator Anna Wishart, the Arbor Day Foundation and our local NRD,” the press release said.
Call 308-696-3360 or email clienemann@nppsd.org with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.